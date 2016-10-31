Student-produced news and entertainment

Our university is named after Harry S. Truman, who was President of the United States during a very trying time. Many, including the Truman community in 1996, believe Truman’s accomplishments to outweigh his mistakes, while others feel negatively about Truman. For this week’s Around the Quad, we asked students and staff what they would rename Truman State given the opportunity.

Lorie Shook, Design Project Manager

“I would change it back to Northeast Missouri State.”

Megan Neveau, junior

“I would rename it ‘Try Hard University,’ because the kids here try too hard.”

Dylan Wilkinson, junior

“I’d probably name it ‘Michelle Obama University,’ or maybe use her maiden name. I think she’s the best we have.”

Lauren Galbraith, junior

“I would probably change it back to ‘Northeast Missouri State’ because I like the NEMO abbreviation.”

Robin Perry, sophomore

“I’d change it back to ‘Northeast Missouri State.’ I think it’d be better with Truman’s war crimes, so why not?”

Around the Quad, Northeast Missouri State, rename, Truman State University