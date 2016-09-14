Student-produced news and entertainment

1: “All In My Head” by Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap took the MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Summer — how can we argue with that?

2: “This is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna was probably the most overplayed song this summer — but that didn’t stop us from loving the upbeat melody all the same.

3: “Cheap Thrills” by Sia definitely fits the feeling of summer and having fun with just some good friends and good music.

4: Not a song anyone can dance to just once, “One Dance” by Drake kept us bobbing our heads with each listen.

5: We couldn’t stop ourselves from including “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake in our list. The infectious beat of this song almost forces you to dance along.

Originally published in the Sept. 8 issue of the Index.

