Student-produced news and entertainment

screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-54-17-pm

Entertainment,Index Print,Lifestyle,Music,Relatables

The Top 5 Pop Songs of the Summer

14 Sep , 2016  

By: ,

 

screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-54-30-pm

1: “All In My Head” by Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap took the MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Summer — how can we argue with that?

 

screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-54-36-pm

2: “This is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna was probably the most overplayed song this summer — but that didn’t stop us from loving the upbeat melody all the same.

 

screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-54-43-pm

3: “Cheap Thrills” by Sia definitely fits the feeling of summer and having fun with just some good friends and good music.

 

screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-54-49-pm

4: Not a song anyone can dance to just once, “One Dance” by Drake kept us bobbing our heads with each listen.

 

screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-54-54-pm

5: We couldn’t stop ourselves from including “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake in our list. The infectious beat of this song almost forces you to dance along.

 

Originally published in the Sept. 8 issue of the Index.

, , ,

Related posts

Sound Opinions: Local DJ supports Kirksville music scene
Summer This Week’s Cartoon: “Summer”
TrumanComic7final (1) See Ya Later

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Comments RSS Feed

Now Playing: Request a song: (660)785-KTRM
Ad
Ad

Current Issue

About | Advertise | Awards | Contact | Staff | Apply
© Copyright 2016    Truman Media Network