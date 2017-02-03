Student-produced news and entertainment

Adam Devine, actor, comedian, singer and writer, will bring his “Weird Life Tour 2017” to Truman Feb. 16.

Student Activities Board concert chair senior Sarah Wilkins says in order to pick performers that appeal to the majority of the student body, the board uses research to determine what kinds of entertainment students want.

“The survey from the end of the 2015-2016 school year indicated that 71.1 percent of campus was interested in having a standup comedian,” Wilkins says. “Our survey also indicates that students are in favor of bringing Hollywood actors.”

The Student Activities Board works with agencies representing performers, and received the opportunity to book Devine in July and have been planning the event since.

“Bigger events like these definitely have a different substance than our smaller events,” SAB member sophomore Kyle Trojahn says. “This is an opportunity to appeal to a large portion of our campus and show everyone what the board has to offer.”

Tickets for Adam Devine’s show became available starting Jan. 30 in the SAB office, located in SUB Down Under. Tickets are limited due to seating restrictions in Ophelia Parrish. There will be two shows — one starting at 7:30 p.m. and one following at 9:30 p.m.

Students who aren’t able to obtain tickets before they sell out can put their names on a waitlist. Since seating is limited, anyone not in their seats five minutes prior to the start of the show will forfeit their seats to the waitlist.

“There will be two showings and it’s important for you to get your ticket to ensure that you’ll have a seat because we project both showings will be sold out,” SAB member sophomore Mary-Kate Mudd says.

