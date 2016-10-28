Student-produced news and entertainment

Because of construction in Baldwin Hall, the popular homecoming event lip sync was hosted in the Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall last Thursday, cutting the attendance almost in half.

Baldwin Hall sits around 1,400 people, which is often the demand for lip sync tickets. This year, though demand stayed the same, seating was not as available.

Because of the reduction in numbers, ticket prices to watch lip sync live in the Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall were $7 this year, a two dollar increase from the normal $5. Part of the proceeds go to the philanthropy funds of The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and the Mental Health Awareness programming this semester, and another part of the proceeds go to the funds for Homecoming Committee next year.

Although the Homecoming Committee deemed lip sync too steeped in homecoming tradition to cut because of the absence of the auditorium in Baldwin, changes had to be made to the event in order to keep the tradition alive.

A change in venue leads to adaptation

Senior Scott Halbert, co-director of lip sync, says because of the space on the stage in the Performance Hall, there had to be some changes to costume and prop limits.

Halbert says though the technicians liked the way the audio was set up in OP, but the technical aspects in OP had to be adapted to as well. A lot of people stepped up to help out tech-wise, Halbert says. The changes did not stop people from having fun with lip sync, Halbert says.

“People have understood that we’re doing our best here to make this happen, so that’s gone really well,” Halbert says.

Getting involved is beneficial to students

Halbert says getting involved with homecoming is a great way for students, especially freshmen, to meet people at Truman State University and have a good time. He says he thinks lip sync is one of the more beneficial events for students involved in organizations.

Junior Autumn Rivera, Sigma Sigma Sigma member, says there were fewer participants in lip sync this year, which meant fewer to worry about.

“We haven’t had to practice as much because there aren’t as many dances,” Rivera says, “There isn’t as much time.”

Senior Alex Ward, Tau Kappa Epsilon member, says he thinks getting involved is beneficial for students as well.

“As far as inter-organizationally, it really creates some tight bonds,” Ward says. “We’re paired with [Alpha Phi Omega] and Phi Delta, and I know we’ve grown closer to them as a result. I’m sure I can say the same for the other teams.”

Although Homecoming is over for this year, the resilience and determination of the Homecoming Committee to keep lip sync in the face of change and challenge can assure the rest of the Truman community this event will be a tradition for years to come.

