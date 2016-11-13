Student-produced news and entertainment

The Truman State theatre department is presenting Seussical November 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and November 12 at 2 p.m. in Severns Theatre.

Students can purchase tickets at the box office for $5. The show lasts about an hour and a half.

Seussical Director Dana Smith says she chose Seussical for this year’s musical because she wanted a comedy after several years of serious productions. Smith says her hope is for attendees to have fun and smile.

“There’s a lot to smile at and a lot to laugh at as well,” Smith says. “I think we could all use a good laugh about now.”

Smith says roughly 50 students are involved in the production. She says rehearsals ran four hours, five nights a week for six weeks. Smith says she has spent several months preparing for the production.

Smith says this production is the Theatre for Young Audiences version, meaning the action is streamlined in a shorter time and fewer characters are involved. Smith says she thinks this version embodies the playfulness of Dr. Seuss’s world.

Smith says the space had to be considered when coming up with her directorial approach. She says her idea was inspired by Theatre Works USA. Smith says the set is playground-like and the actors play children who bring the Seuss world to life with found objects. Smith says as the story progresses, the visuals become more Seuss-like.

“It’s a beautiful play,” Smith says. “It has messages that I think we all need to hear — especially now — like how to truly love, how to forgive, what to do in an impossible situation when everything seems lost.”

