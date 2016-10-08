Student-produced news and entertainment

Come on now, of course “Come on Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners had to top this list. Even though many people have no idea what the lyrics are saying for most of the song, the chorus never seems to be anything less than screamed at the top of your lungs.

“Who Let the Dogs Out” by the Baha Men. Who wouldn’t let this song onto our list? Though it might be a guilty pleasure, you still find yourself singing along.

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team. There might not be deep lyrics to this one, but you just can’t have any kind of pep rally without this song to pump up the atmosphere — so whoomp! Here it is on our list.

“My Sharona” by The Knack might not be the most complex song ever written, but it does have a knack for getting stuck in your head. Plus, who doesn’t love jamming to this on road trips with friends?

“You Get What You Give” by New Radicals. A song often forgotten until heard when all the lyrics you didn’t know you knew come rushing back and you just have to sway along. Have you got the music in you?

This appeared in the Oct. 6 issue of the Index.

Baha Men, Dexys Midnight runners, music, New Radicals, One-Hit Wonders, Tag Team, The Knack