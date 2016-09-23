Student-produced news and entertainment

Did you know the dictionary has been banned from libraries in California because it includes sexual definitions?

The Where’s Waldo series was met with controversy in schools in Michigan and New York after objection to some of the characters depicted in crowds.

Shel Silverstein’s book of poems, considered a classic by many readers, was banned in some Florida schools because of concerns it promotes violence and disrespect.

The well-known fairy tale, “Little Red Riding Hood, “ was banned by two California school districts because she carried wine. She should’ve stuck to her water bottle.

Even Dr. Seuss has been banned by a California school. “The Lorax” offended readers with its use of the word “stupid,” but the logging industry was insulted by the anti-deforestation plotline.

Banned Books, Books, Literature