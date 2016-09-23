Student-produced news and entertainment

screen-shot-2016-09-20-at-10-18-10-pm

Top 5 Surprising Banned Books

23 Sep , 2016  

screen-shot-2016-09-20-at-10-17-32-pm

 

Did you know the dictionary has been banned from libraries in California because it includes sexual definitions?

 

screen-shot-2016-09-20-at-10-17-44-pm

The Where’s Waldo series was met with controversy in schools in Michigan and New York after objection to some of the characters depicted in crowds.

screen-shot-2016-09-20-at-10-18-05-pm

Shel Silverstein’s book of poems, considered a classic by many readers, was banned in some Florida schools because of concerns it promotes violence and disrespect.

screen-shot-2016-09-20-at-10-18-00-pm

The well-known fairy tale, “Little Red Riding Hood, “ was banned by two California school districts because she carried wine. She should’ve stuck to her water bottle.

screen-shot-2016-09-20-at-10-17-51-pm

Even Dr. Seuss has been banned by a California school. “The Lorax” offended readers with its use of the word “stupid,” but the logging industry was insulted by the anti-deforestation plotline.

