Student-produced news and entertainment

1. Grab your rake, because you know what number one is — jumping in leaf piles. It is the most cliche action associated with fall, but that is what makes it the most enjoyable. Gather your friends, wait for the leaves to fall and get to jumping.

2. If you haven’t already ordered your pumpkin spice vanilla shot chai latte, then you are behind schedule. Enjoying every pumpkin-flavored goodie you can get your hands on is a delicious way to celebrate the fall season.

3. Pumpkins aren’t just for eating. They’re for picking and carving too. Find your closest pumpkin patch — like the Jackson Country Connection in La Plata — pick your favorite and start carving. Halloween is just around the corner, you know.

4. Another great aspect of fall is that everyone feels like celebrating, meaning there are normally festivals galore — like ARTober Fest happening this weekend. Join in on the local amusements and celebrate with your community.

5. One of the best ways to celebrate fall is simply to enjoy the return of jeans and jacket weather. Take a walk, head to Thousand Hills State Park with some friends or enjoy a bonfire on a cool evening — and don’t forget the s’mores.

This appeared in the Oct. 20 issue of the Index.

fall, Leaves, Parks, Pumpkin Patch, Starbucks, walking