Student-produced news and entertainment

unnamed-5

Arts & Entertainment,Lifestyle,Movies

Top 5 Well-Known Movie Lines

11 Oct , 2016  

By: ,
unnamed
1: “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” But you do know you’ll get a great film in “Forrest Gump.”
unnamed-1
2: “May the Force be with you” from “Star Wars.” Because who wants to wish someone luck the normal way?
unnamed-4
3: It’s “Elementary, my dear Watson,” that this phrase be included in our list from “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.”
unnamed-2
4: “Here’s Johnny!” from “The Shining.” Probably one of the best lines from a classic thriller film ever and one we sometimes use just to enter a room with a laugh.
unnamed-3
5: “I’m the king of the world!” from “Titanic.” Admit it — we’ve all climbed to a high place just to scream this.
This appeared in the Sept. 29 issue of the Index. 

, , , , ,

Related posts

screen-shot-2016-09-13-at-10-29-09-pm Top 5 Best Football Movies
VIX Opinion: Animation is not just for children
DSC_0108 10 Things to do in Kirksville after 10 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Comments RSS Feed

Now Playing: Request a song: (660)785-KTRM
Ad
Ad
Ad

Current Issue

About | Advertise | Awards | Contact | Staff | Apply
© Copyright 2016    Truman Media Network