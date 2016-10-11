Student-produced news and entertainment

1: “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” But you do know you’ll get a great film in “ Forrest Gump .”

2: “May the Force be with you” from “ Star Wars .” Because who wants to wish someone luck the normal way?

3: It’s “Elementary, my dear Watson,” that this phrase be included in our list from “ The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes .”

4: “Here’s Johnny!” from “ The Shining .” Probably one of the best lines from a classic thriller film ever and one we sometimes use just to enter a room with a laugh.

5: “I’m the king of the world!” from “ Titanic .” Admit it — we’ve all climbed to a high place just to scream this.

