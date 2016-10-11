Student-produced news and entertainment

1: “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” But you do know you’ll get a great film in “Forrest Gump
.”
2: “May the Force be with you” from “Star Wars
.” Because who wants to wish someone luck the normal way?
4: “Here’s Johnny!” from “The Shining
.” Probably one of the best lines from a classic thriller film ever and one we sometimes use just to enter a room with a laugh.
5: “I’m the king of the world!” from “Titanic
.” Admit it — we’ve all climbed to a high place just to scream this.
This appeared in the Sept. 29 issue of the Index.
Forrest Gump, movies, Sherlock, Star Wars, The Shining, Titanic
Comments RSS Feed