Top 5 Hidden Gems on Netflix

1 – Look Who’s Back
An occasionally hilarious, sometimes deeply disturbing film, 2015’s “Look Who’s Back” sees Adolf Hitler brought to life in present-day Germany.
2 – Okja
2017’s “Okja,” from South-Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, might convert you to veganism. “Okja” revolves around a young girl and her deep bond with a “super pig,” engineered by a sinister corporation for consumption by the masses.
3 – The Host
Another film by Bong Joon-ho, 2006’s “The Host” is a monster movie with soul and well-developed characters. Featuring equal parts humor and horror, “The Host” explores how a dysfunctional family copes with a destructive science-fiction creature.
4 – Train to Busan
In this South Korean horror film, a divorced workaholic is trapped on a train full of passengers when the zombie apocalypse begins. “Train to Busan” proves to be an immensely rewarding watch, especially around Halloween.
5 – Turbo Kid
In this Mad Max-inspired flick, a teenaged comic book fan becomes his favorite superhero, named Turbo Kid, battling a malevolent overlord to save his best friend in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.