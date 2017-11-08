Top 5 Hidden Gems on Netflix

1 – Look Who’s Back

An occasionally hilarious, sometimes deeply disturbing film, 2015’s “Look Who’s Back” sees Adolf Hitler brought to life in present-day Germany.

2 – Okja

2017’s “Okja,” from South-Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, might convert you to veganism. “Okja” revolves around a young girl and her deep bond with a “super pig,” engineered by a sinister corporation for consumption by the masses.

3 – The Host

Another film by Bong Joon-ho, 2006’s “The Host” is a monster movie with soul and well-developed characters. Featuring equal parts humor and horror, “The Host” explores how a dysfunctional family copes with a destructive science-fiction creature.

4 – Train to Busan

In this South Korean horror film, a divorced workaholic is trapped on a train full of passengers when the zombie apocalypse begins. “Train to Busan” proves to be an immensely rewarding watch, especially around Halloween.

5 – Turbo Kid

In this Mad Max-inspired flick, a teenaged comic book fan becomes his favorite superhero, named Turbo Kid, battling a malevolent overlord to save his best friend in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.