Student-produced news and entertainment

Renovated Mainstreet Market opens in SUB

23 Aug , 2016  

The Mainstreet Market, located in the Student Union Building is finally open. Students now have the food options of Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Holy Habanero, and Slice of Life.

2 Responses

  1. Ingrid Roettgen says:
    August 26, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Can’t believe how much the SUB has changed! Great visuals and great story Jasmine!

