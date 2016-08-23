Student-produced news and entertainment

Food,Lifestyle,TMN Television
23 Aug , 2016
The Mainstreet Market, located in the Student Union Building is finally open. Students now have the food options of Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Holy Habanero, and Slice of Life.
featured, Mainstreet Market, SUB
Can’t believe how much the SUB has changed! Great visuals and great story Jasmine!
Thank you Ingrid!
