Student-produced news and entertainment

Following an open application and interview process, members of the Greek community at Truman State were selected to serve on the 2017 Greek Week Committee.
The Greek Life staff selected students who showed their hard work and dedication toward Greek Life. Greek Week will take place during the first week of April next semester.
The members of Greek Week Committee will include:
- Directors: Paulie Massey and Francisco Juarez
- Staff Lead: Kevin Ogle
- Advisor: Damon Pee
- Staff – Wellness and Prevention: Katie King
- Staff – Public Relations: Kenady Mo0re
- Staff – Alumni Relations: Lincoln McCoy
- Staff – Events: Maura Kelly
- Staff – Innovation and Assessment: Sam Gallup
- Lip Sync Chairs: Maura O’Toole and Remy McClain
- Events Chairs: Elizabeth Roe and Elodie Hromockyj
- Philanthropy Chairs: Remington Hampton and Noah Watson
- Awards, Court and Apparel Chairs: Meaghan Hill and Stephen Powers
- Public Relations Chairs: Camden Woods and Julie Staszko
- Values Chairs: Autumn Shepherd and Grace Shannon
- Budget Officer: Spencer Wilson
For more information about Greek Week, visit greekweek.truman.edu.
