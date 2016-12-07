Student-produced news and entertainment

Following an open application and interview process, members of the Greek community at Truman State were selected to serve on the 2017 Greek Week Committee.

The Greek Life staff selected students who showed their hard work and dedication toward Greek Life. Greek Week will take place during the first week of April next semester.

The members of Greek Week Committee will include:

Directors: Paulie Massey and Francisco Juarez

Staff Lead: Kevin Ogle

Advisor: Damon Pee

Staff – Wellness and Prevention: Katie King

Staff – Public Relations: Kenady Mo0re

Staff – Alumni Relations: Lincoln McCoy

Staff – Events: Maura Kelly

Staff – Innovation and Assessment: Sam Gallup

Lip Sync Chairs: Maura O’Toole and Remy McClain

Events Chairs: Elizabeth Roe and Elodie Hromockyj

Philanthropy Chairs: Remington Hampton and Noah Watson

Awards, Court and Apparel Chairs: Meaghan Hill and Stephen Powers

Public Relations Chairs: Camden Woods and Julie Staszko

Values Chairs: Autumn Shepherd and Grace Shannon

Budget Officer: Spencer Wilson

For more information about Greek Week, visit greekweek.truman.edu.

