UM President resigns amid controversy
University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe resigned this morning amid controversy over the racial tensions at Mizzou this fall. Wolfe announced his resignation during a special meeting of the University of Missouri Curators in Columbia. The […]
New album rocks a rhythm
If it wasn’t already apparent, Annie Clark — a.k.a. St. Vincent — does what she wants. Her 2007 debut “Marry Me” was eclectic but not too odd. Her 2009 “Actor” release featured more distortion and dissonance but kept pretty woodwind arrangements. During 2011 she explored the electronic realm and came out with a dark, inventive album called “Strange Mercy.” After collaborating and touring with art-pop maestro David Byrne on “Love This Giant,” 31-year-old Clark returned with dyed white hair and a self-titled whopper. […]
8 Typical Truman Halloween costumes you have to try
Are you thinking about rocking a totally Truman costume for Halloween this year? Fear not, TMN has you covered. So, you might be thinking, “What exactly does a #TypicalTrumanStudent wear to a Halloween party?” We […]