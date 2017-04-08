If it wasn’t already apparent, Annie Clark — a.k.a. St. Vincent — does what she wants. Her 2007 debut “Marry Me” was eclectic but not too odd. Her 2009 “Actor” release featured more distortion and dissonance but kept pretty woodwind arrangements. During 2011 she explored the electronic realm and came out with a dark, inventive album called “Strange Mercy.” After collaborating and touring with art-pop maestro David Byrne on “Love This Giant,” 31-year-old Clark returned with dyed white hair and a self-titled whopper. […]