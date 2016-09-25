Student-produced news and entertainment

This past spring, Truman State University welcomed back Delta Sigma Theta, one of four National Pan-Hellenic sororities, to campus after a short cease and desist period, followed by a national moratorium on new members.

Aaliyah Butler, Delta Sigma Theta’s Vice President, says recruitment is different than what you would typically think. Delta Sigma Theta will participate in intake during the spring semester.

This is a process to determine whether or not prospective members match the values of the organization, similar to Panhellenic recruitment. While Panhellenic organizations have structured events over a weekend, National Pan-Hellenic sororities host informational meetings and meet-and-greets.

At these events, applications for membership are distributed. A membership offer to Delta Sigma Theta is extended to qualified women after the applications are reviewed.

Butler says she is looking forward to the events they have planned because they want to get their name out there and see growth. The sorority just finished doing an absentee ballot assistance, which many people attended.

“The Truman minorities have grown, and I would love to see more National Pan-Hellenic Council sororities on campus,” Butler says. “I want us to keep going and to collaborate with the National Panhellenic Council, as well as other organizations.”

Butler says throughout the semester the organization will be doing forums, information panels, a movie night and other events people can attend to receive more information.

“Our organization is based on five thrusts, and every event we hold must contain at least two of these thrusts — they’re a lot of fun,” Butler says.

