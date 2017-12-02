DPS reports stolen car on campus

Truman State University Department of Public Safety has reported a car stolen from a campus parking lot near the Pershing Building.

According to a campus-wide email sent out by Truman DPS director Sara Holzmeier, the 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen from the lot between 1:00-4:15 p.m. Dec. 1. The vehicle is red and carries Missouri license plates reading UL4P2Y. There is a red A.T. Still University parking sticker in the rear window on the driver’s side, and a blue NEMO Health Council sticker in the rear window on the passenger side.

Truman DPS are investigating the incident, and anyone with information about the vehicle theft is encouraged to contact DPS at (660) 665-5621.