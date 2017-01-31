Student-produced news and entertainment

A chance to attend a luncheon with food prepared by a German Chef Murat Er will be given to Truman students just by going onto truman.sodexomyway.com.

Lora Cunningham, Sodexo’s Director of Dining Services at Truman, says along with invited faculty and Student Government members, an additional 10 students will be randomly selected through random drawing.

Cunningham says starting Monday, Feb. 6, students are encouraged to play the lottery on Sodexo’s website. The lottery will conclude Friday Feb. 10.

Winners will be invited to join Chef Murat on Monday, Feb. 20 for a private luncheon, in Truman’s SUB Georgian Room C, Cunningham says. The luncheon will begin at noon and end at 1:00 p.m, Cunningham says.

Cunningham says, during the luncheon, featured speaker Chef Murat will engage in a discussion with guests about his menu selection.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, all students will have the opportunity to meet Chef Murat and eat his food at any of the dining halls during dinner hours, Cunningham says. She says the event will be hosted during dinner time, at any of Truman residence dining locations.

Cunningham says Chef Murat has been affiliated with Sodexo, whose headquarters is located in France. Cunningham says Chef Murat has taken on various positions for Sodexo since 2013, serving at Stuttgart Engineering Park for his first assignment.

According to Global Chef’s brochure, Global Chef Shares the Flavors of Germany, Chef Murat acquired his notoriety as a chef in German cuisine in while working at three star hotels in Germany.

Cunningham says he presently manages one of T-Systems’ restaurants located in Leinfelden-Echterdingen. Cunningham says Chef Murat is a supervisor of 12 employees and does catering for around 1000 patrons and for other companies affiliated with T-Systems — Yves Rocher, PricewaterhouseCoopers and AXA.

