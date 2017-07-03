Janet Gooch Selected as Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs

Sue Thomas announced Janet Gooch as the Executive Vice President of Academic and Provost Affairs June 2 in an email sent to Truman students and faculty.

Gooch recently served as the Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education, and the Interim Dean of the School of Science and Mathematics.

In the email, Sue Thomas cited Gooch’s response after learning of her selection, “I am honored and humbled to have been selected as Truman’s next Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. I am struck by the significance of the role and the extent of the responsibility and will do my absolute best to provide thoughtful, visionary and cooperative leadership to the University… On this cusp of a promising future – our 150th birthday – I look forward to working with all of you in delivering on Truman’s pledge to provide an exemplary undergraduate education to well-prepared students, grounded in the liberal arts and sciences.”

Gooch will begin serving as the Executive Vice President of Academic and Provost July 1.

