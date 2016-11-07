Student-produced news and entertainment

Lambda Pi Eta, Truman’s communication honor fraternity, will host COMM Week Nov. 7-10.

COMM Week is an annual series of events that serve to call attention to Truman State University’s communication department and various issues in the communication field. COMM Week includes a week-long book drive, co-hosted by Alpha Phi Omega, to benefit the Adair County Public Library.

Monday’s event, “As the World Turns,” takes place at 8 p.m. in Violette Hall 1000. The event will center around the documentary “Plastic Paradise” and a discussion to follow. The documentary is about the conversation surrounding environmentalism, and the film discussion will include members of Truman’s science department.

Tuesday’s event will be an election night watch party in the Ryle Hall Main Lounge. Lambda Pi Eta is partnering with the Political Science Students Association and Pi Sigma Alpha, and the watch party will also include games, food and a photo booth.

Wednesday’s event will be a keynote address from communication professor Mark Smith. The event will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building Down Under, and Smith’s speech will be about the role of communication in music.

COMM Week events will conclude Thursday night with “Barnett 360.” The event will be a two-hour lock-in at Barnett Hall, with yard games and trivia with Truman’s student media, the National Communication Association Student Club, and the Advertising and Public Relations Organization.

For more information about COMM Week or Lambda Pi Eta, visit Lambda Pi Eta’s COMM Week 2016 event page on Facebook or contact senior Rachael Palmer, Lambda Pi Eta president, at lambdapieta.tsu@gmail.com.

