Student Death Reported in Campus-Wide Email

Vice President for Student Affairs Lou Ann Gilchrist informed Truman State University students and faculty of the death of Truman student Joshua Thomas in an email Thursday morning. Joshua was a junior business administration major and a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. AKL lost two of its members last August. Gilchrist’s email reassures students that Truman is equipped to support students in need.

“Staff members from Student Affairs, University Counseling Services, and Greek Life are coordinating internal and external resources and support services to help our students, especially the fraternity members,” according to the email. “Truman’s University Counseling Services may be reached at 660-785-4014.”

