Student Elections Coming First Week of April

This April will be a busy month for student government as election season kicks off Monday, April 3, and the added bonus of a presidential bid makes this

Before you can begin campaigning there’s an informational meeting held April 7. Sophomore Brett Combs, the speaker of the Senate, says this meeting is a general Q&A that’s meant to explain what student government is and what it means to be a part of it.

The process begins with the petitions available in the Student Senate Office on April 3. These petitions contain basic prerequisites of running for office and the guidelines for campaigning on campus. April 10 students can begin campaigning at 7:30 A.M. Rules for what can and can’t be done are outlined in the petitions.

The next meeting will be April 12. Combs says this meeting is where interested students can ask questions about the possible forms of campaigning that may not be adequately expressed in the rules.

The petitions must be submitted to the Center for Student Involvement by 5 P.M. for any candidate hoping to enter the race by April 13. On April 18, elections go live from 8 A.M. to April 20 at 6 P.M. Results are announced at 8 P.M.