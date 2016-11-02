Student-produced news and entertainment

Dr. Jennifer Hurst Presents on Nature and its effects on Mental Health

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Jennifer Hurst, professor of health and exercise sciences, gave a lecture on the effects that nature can have on mental health.

As Mental Health Awareness week continues, other approaches to addressing mental health were discussed at Hurst’s lecture on Tuesday.

Hurst says when she heard the schools of health science and education were going to do a week opening the conversation about mental health, it was right in her niche, so she offered to do a lecture.

“In some ways, my approach to it or the things I talk about in relationship to it aren’t always the common things that are discussed on a college campus,” Hurst says.

The effects of nature on mental health has been the focus of Dr. Hurst’s research, and she will use her time on sabbatical starting in the spring semester to further research these effects.

She says she became interested in the topic when she began to notice how nature affected her own mental health. She said this particular topic is where her personal and professional interests intersected.

Hurst says it’s important that we make a point to discuss mental health because we don’t talk about it enough. She says there are many stigmas attached to mental health, and there is a lot of misinformation.

She says we need to be thinking of what we as a campus can do to eradicate some of these problems.

Hurst says she hopes her lecture will help people realize that it’s okay to talk about mental illness, to know that help is available, and to get people outside.

