Truman Student Government Releases Spring 2017 Results

Truman Student Government released the Spring 2017 election results on their facebook page April 21. Stay connected to the Truman Media Network for more student government news.

President and Vice President

Kyra Cooper and Sarah Holtmeyer 462

Quinlin Brown and Ali Hawach 111

Senator

Remy McClain 317

Deanna Schmidt 310

Elisabeth Blotevogel 302

Hope LaSota 291

Lauren Hogan 267

Isaac Hampton 249

Andrew Ferrini 228

FAC Council Treasurer

Megan Zindel 314

Adesida Aderinsola 152

FAC Council Chair

Katia Pallais 447

FAC Student Representative

Cameron Nevills 447

Student Activities Fee I

The Student Activities fee is currently $90 a year per student. This fee is reviewed every three years by an independent student committee. This year, the Organizational Activities Fee Review Committee (OAF) recommends the following changes in funding levels: Currently, students pay $3.75 per semester to fund the Collegiate Readership Program. The OAF Committee recommends a diversion of funds from Collegiate Readership to fund other Student Fee-based organizations. I support that Funds Allotment Council should receive an additional $.95 per semester per student ($1.90 a year) diverted from the Collegiate Readership Program. This diversion would not increase the Student Activities Fee, while still fully funding the Collegiate Readership Program.

Yes 445

No 111

Student Activities Fee II

I support that the Student Activities Board should receive an additional $.30 per semester per student ($.60 a year) diverted from the Collegiate Readership Program. This diversion would not increase the Student Activities Fee, while still fully funding the Collegiate Readership Program.

Yes 447

No: 109

Athletic Fee

The Athletic Fee is currently $116.00 a year per student. The Athletic Fee is also currently tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which in this past year increased 2.7 percent. At this rate, if the Athletic Fee were to increase by that full amount it would be $119.14 for the 2017-2018 academic school year. The Organizational Activities Fee Committee is formed every three years to review student fees, including the Athletic Fee. Given the purpose of this review, the current OAF Committee does not find it necessary that the Athletics Fee be tied to CPI. I support that the Athletic Fee be untied from the Consumer Price Index. This will ensure any funding changes for this fee come from the OAF Committee with final approval from a vote from the student body.

Yes 429

No 132