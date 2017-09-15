Truman’s $40 Million Capital Campaign Enters its Final Year.

Truman State University’s five-year capital campaign with a goal of raising $40 million is entering its final year and will officially end June 30, 2018.

Since July 1, 2013, the campaign has been encouraging its alumni and friends to invest in Truman students and their ability to leave a positive impact on the world. The campaign, called Pursue the Future, has raised about $35.3 million so far. The campaign’s goal is broken down into four categories — scholarships, academic programs and faculty support, the athletics fund and the Truman Fund for Excellence.



Charles Hunsaker, director of development and interim co-director of advancement, said the University’s goals are based on the priorities of the University. Hunsaker said he works with the foundation board and the campaign’s steering team and has been responsible for all the fundraising of this campaign.



“Student scholarships remains one of the biggest needs on our campus, and that’s why it’s our largest goal at $25 million,” Hunsaker said. “As much as we try to set goals, people donate to the areas they care about.”





Hunsaker said money can be donated in multiple ways. Cash gifts are outright donations, like checks. Pledges promise to donate a certain amount of money annually during the capital campaign. Match pledges offer a certain amount of money for each dollar donated. Finally, legacy giving is for people who have indicated they have left money for Truman in their will, estate plans, life insurance or IRA assets. Legacy giving is a particularly popular category, Hunsaker said.



“People often have the ability to give more when they pass away than during their lifetime,” Hunsaker said. “The commitments that have come through planned giving are normally quite large.”



Hunsaker said he thinks this fundraiser is on track to raise more than its goal of $40 million in five years. He said the University plans to continue driving people to be more engaged with Truman — encouraging alumni to help, whether it’s through their time, talents or treasures.



“We’ll encourage them to really connect with where the University is going and to help us,” Hunsaker said. “We know some of the challenges we face from a budget standpoint, like the state budget, and so the need for private resources continues to grow. We’ll continue to try to inspire philanthropy and generate resources to move that mission forward.”