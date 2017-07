The manager of Kirksville restaurant La Pachanga was arrested Wednesday.

Rafael Ramirez, 38, is accused of filing false returns in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Sheriff Hardwick says Ramirez was transferred to Marion County Jail Thursday.

A La Pachanga employee says the restaurant plans to be open for the foreseeable future.

