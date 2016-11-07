Student-produced news and entertainment

Kirksville City Council recognized Marsha Jones for more than 11 years of service on the Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission.

Jones has served on LPRC since December 2004. She currently serves as LPRC chairperson but has announced her retirement as both chairperson and member effective June 2016. Jones was presented with a proclamation during the Nov. 7 city council meeting recognizing her for her service and leadership.

The council also approved an ordinance for an amendment to extend the contract for the Kirksville Regional Airport apron and taxiway rehabilitation project during the meeting.

The council approved a request to pursue funding from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program to buy new thermal imagers and a fit testing unit. The fire department’s current thermal imagers were purchased in 2009 and are outdated.

The council also approved two Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee grants to upgrade Kirksville’s mobile command unit. The upgrades will include a hotspot system, security cameras, an updated radio system and a tow vehicle to tow emergency response trailers.

