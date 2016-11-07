Student-produced news and entertainment

city-council

Community,News

City Council Recognizes Marsha Jones For Service

7 Nov , 2016  

By:
city-council

City Council recognizes Marsha Jones for working for over 11 years at the Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission. Jones announced her retirement as both chairperson and member in June 2016.

Kirksville City Council recognized Marsha Jones for more than 11 years of service on the Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission.

Jones has served on LPRC since December 2004. She currently serves as LPRC chairperson but has announced her retirement as both chairperson and member effective June 2016. Jones was presented with a proclamation during the Nov. 7 city council meeting recognizing her for her service and leadership.

The council also approved an ordinance for an amendment to extend the contract for the Kirksville Regional Airport apron and taxiway rehabilitation project during the meeting.

The council approved a request to pursue funding from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program to buy new thermal imagers and a fit testing unit. The fire department’s current thermal imagers were purchased in 2009 and are outdated.

The council also approved two Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee grants to upgrade Kirksville’s mobile command unit. The upgrades will include a hotspot system, security cameras, an updated radio system and a tow vehicle to tow emergency response trailers.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related posts

Kirksville Sees Smaller Voter Registration Turnout Than Years Past
2844_1477586398712 Kirksville Comes One Step Closer to Having a New Radio Station
SAB Hosts Final Debate Viewing Event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Comments RSS Feed

Now Playing: Request a song: (660)785-KTRM
Ad
Ad
Ad

Current Issue

About | Advertise | Awards | Contact | Staff | Apply
© Copyright 2016    Truman Media Network