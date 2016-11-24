Student-produced news and entertainment

Location. After living in a town different from your hometown, you come to appreciate the difference in location and gain perspective, and you realize you’re thankful for it.

Quiet. Another great aspect of small towns is the amount of locations available if you need to get away from the stress of life for a while.

Kindness. Whether on campus or in The Square, you realize people in Kirksville are genuinely kind. Keep passing on the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Hometown diners. When you’re feeling too busy to cook for yourself, you gain an appreciation for the good food at places like Diner 54. Nothing beats a homemade meal — don’t forget to thank the cook.

Wildlife. Nothing serves as a nicer pick-me-up than witnessing the squirrels running around campus, even if they try to steal your food occasionally.

This appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of the Index.

community, Diner 54, Kirksville, Restaurants, The Square, thousand hills