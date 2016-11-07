Student-produced news and entertainment

Know your people. This year offers the opportunity to have a say in both state and local positions. Research the candidates so you are making a choice you are comfortable with because these people will directly impact your life while in Kirksville.

Understand Proposition A and Constitutional Amendment 3, because they both discuss a similar issue — an increase on cigarette tax. Do not get them confused. Research what each implicates so you can make sure your votes agree with each other.

As a voter, you should be aware of Constitutional Amendment 6 because it concerns whether voters will need to bring ID to future elections.

For voters who care about the environment, you should be aware of Constitutional Amendment 1 because it pertains to funds used to maintain state parks and historic sites. As Kirksville contains a state park, all students should educate themselves on this issue.

Constitutional Amendment 2 addresses the issue of contributions made to support candidates during elections, in the capacity of establishing campaign contribution limits. Because this will affect local government costs, Kirksville voters should take the time to understand this amendment.

This appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of the Index.

election, Election Issues, Local election, Nov. 8, voting