Student-produced news and entertainment

screen-shot-2016-11-01-at-9-57-01-pm

Art,Lifestyle,News,Politics,Relatables

Top 5 Local Election Topics to Know

7 Nov , 2016  

By: ,

Print

 

Know your people. This year offers the opportunity to have a say in both state and local positions. Research the candidates so you are making a choice you are comfortable with because these people will directly impact your life while in Kirksville.

 

 

Print

 

Understand Proposition A and Constitutional Amendment 3, because they both discuss a similar issue — an increase on cigarette tax. Do not get them confused. Research what each implicates so you can make sure your votes agree with each other.

 

 

Print

 

As a voter, you should be aware of Constitutional Amendment 6 because it concerns whether voters will need to bring ID to future elections.

 

 

Print

 

For voters who care about the environment, you should be aware of Constitutional Amendment 1 because it pertains to funds used to maintain state parks and historic sites. As Kirksville contains a state park, all students should educate themselves on this issue.

 

 

Print

 

Constitutional Amendment 2 addresses the issue of contributions made to support candidates during elections, in the capacity of establishing campaign contribution limits. Because this will affect local government costs, Kirksville voters should take the time to understand this amendment.

 

This appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of the Index. 

, , , ,

Related posts

Third party votes matter
Vote for major party candidates
Eric Greitens greeted his political followers in Kirksville and promised to bring both beneficial economic and social changes to Missouri. Greitens Greets Kirksville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Comments RSS Feed

Now Playing: Request a song: (660)785-KTRM
Ad
Ad
Ad

Current Issue

About | Advertise | Awards | Contact | Staff | Apply
© Copyright 2016    Truman Media Network