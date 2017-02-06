Student-produced news and entertainment

A triple-double is a rare feat in basketball — it’s often a career night for those who leave that kind of performance on the stat sheet. In fact, Truman State University men’s basketball had gone 22 years vacant of that feat. But on January 19, redshirt senior guard Cory Myers‘ 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists were only half of the equation that made his night so special. Myers recorded his first career triple-double while entering the exclusive 1,000 point club.

Assistant Coach Mike Annese says since the program’s creation, only 28 athletes have reached 1,000 points at Truman, and Myers is the first since the 2014-15 season when Seth Jackson reached the milestone in his senior year. Annese says Myers’ level of preparation separates him from players on other teams. He said Myers puts in the effort that a player needs to excel.

“It just shows how great of a kid he is,” Annese says. “He’s a great kid off the court too. It shows off his hard work, and it’s just great for the program. It’s a really cool accomplishment.”

Myers says when he began playing for Truman, he did not know what to expect — in terms of his own ability or the competitiveness of his team and the other teams at the Div. II level. Myers, who began his redshirt season at Truman in 2012, says he has been quite fortunate to play so often and get the court time needed to score enough to reach the milestone. He also says without significant support from his team, he would not have been able to get so far.

“Playing for Truman has given me this great opportunity,” Myers says. “If the coaches didn’t give me the opportunity to play over four years, I wouldn’t have reached the 1,000 points. I’m thankful for both my coaches and my teammates. I wouldn’t have been able to reach this milestone without them.”

men's basketball