Student-produced news and entertainment

The Truman State University football team quickly bounced back from their season opening loss after playing Malone University on Sept. 11. Truman defeated Malone 35-3 at home, with quarterback Jaden Barr completing five touchdown passes. The Bulldog defense limited Malone to one field goal.

The Bulldogs lost their season opener to Midwestern State University Sept. 3 by a score of 31-13.

The Bulldogs led the game during the second quarter 13-7 after redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Barr’s first collegiate touchdown pass, but the Midwestern State Mustangs regained the lead before the second half and increased their lead until the end of the game.

Barr says the key to winning the game would have been to capitalize on every opportunity given to them and play mistake free. He says the ‘Dogs didn’t capitalize in the red zone early which led to field goals instead of touchdowns. With the loss, Barr says he thinks they learned about the mentality of the team and the areas in which they need to improve. Barr says he gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Coach Jason Killday for the preparation so the offense wasn’t surprised by anything the defense threw at them.

Truman will play next on the road against Missouri S&T on Sept. 17.

barr, featured, football, malone, midwestern state, Truman