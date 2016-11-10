Student-produced news and entertainment

The Truman State University’s women’s soccer team started its postseason in the GLVC tournament with a 2-0 win against Southern Indiana, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The momentum failed to carry to the next round, however, as the women took a shutout loss in the semifinal game against the No. 4 seeded McKendree University Bearcats. Both teams went scoreless throughout regulation and the addition of two overtimes. After 110 minutes without a goal, the game decision eventually came down to a shootout where the Bearcats earned the 4-1 win.

“It was a hard-fought battle for both teams and neither of us could capitalize on our chances,” junior midfielder Kelsey Murphy says.

Following GLVC elimination, the ‘Dogs had to wait until Monday night for the NCAA broadcast selection to find out if their season would continue. The show notified the ‘Dogs that they had earned a spot in the Div. II National Tournament and would enter the bracket ranked 2nd in the Midwest Region.

Murphy says the ‘Dogs took a day to regroup after Friday’s loss but are completely focused and ready to go for the NCAA tournament. Truman will host No. 3 seed McKendree and No. 6 seed Davis & Elkins College this coming weekend at Quincy, Illinois. Truman earned home field advanatage and the right to host the opening round, but will not be able to take advantage of this because of the limited amount of space in Kirksville hotels. Due to the opening weekend of deer season, Kirksville hotels do not have the capacity to hold the visiting teams, and Quincy University became the fill-in host school.

The first game is Friday between McKendree and D&E. Truman will see the winner of that game noon Sunday.

