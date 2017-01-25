Student-produced news and entertainment

Truman State University wrestling had a historic day in Pershing Arena as the team competed for the first time in a GLVC league dual on Jan. 21. The Bulldogs fell to University of Indianapolis but were victorious over Bellarmine University.

UIndy is nationally ranked, and the ‘Dogs kept a close battle as senior JJ Dorrell, junior Caleb Osborn and senior Dustin McClintock all won their matches to close the gap to 14-12 against the Greyhounds. In the end, the Greyhounds rallied off a few consecutive matches to beat Truman 34-12.

Later in the day, Truman wrestling came out on top against Bellarmine with a 21-19 victory, which came down to freshman Ashton Mutuwa’s heavyweight match to secure the win for the Bulldogs.

Osborn says it was a solid day for the ‘Dogs as a team. He says they left some points out on the mat, but wrestlers have to expect and prepare to take bad breaks and compete through mistakes.

“We approach each match the same regardless of who they are, as right now the matches are just learning experiences to prepare us for Regionals,” McClintock says.

This is the first year Truman wrestling has been a part of the GLVC and McClintock says he is hoping joining a conference will impact the future and that the sport earn a greater appreciation. McClintock says the team fundraises all its money, but many of the other teams in the conference are fully funded programs. Truman also deals with some physical hardships this season.

“The toughest obstacle this year is by far injuries,” McClintock says. “I don’t think anyone in our starting line up has been healthy all season and not had an injury.”

Following Tuesday’s meet at Hannibal-LaGrange College, the Bulldogs are back on the mat in the GLVC. The ‘Dogs travel to St. Louis, Missouri, to square up with Maryville University at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They will cross over to Lebanon, Illinois, on Saturday to take on McKendree University at 5 p.m., Jan. 28.

