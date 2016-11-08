Student-produced news and entertainment

According to polling volunteers in Adair County, more voters came out this year because of the contention surrounding the presidential election.

Throughout the day, the Adair County Public Library polling place stayed active.

“We had over 700 voters because it is a controversial election,” volunteer poll worker Carolyn Jacobs says.

Although there was a short line to vote at the library tonight, Kirksville voter Nancy Baugher says it was difficult to pick a presidential candidate.

“It is easy to vote, yes, easy to pick out a candidate, no, because I didn’t care for either of them, so I had to look at views and go that way … we have crazy candidates,” Baugher says.

On a local and state level, voters at the library said they were concerned with voter identification laws but weren’t as concerned about the ballot measures concerning smoking taxation.

