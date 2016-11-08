Student-produced news and entertainment

The last couple minutes of voting downstairs at the Student Union Building had a slow turnout of students. From 5 p.m. to poll closing time at 6 p.m., 34 students showed up to cast final votes. Several Kirksville locals helped with voting ballot administration.

“In total, about 434 people came out to vote in the Student Union Building,” says Rebecca Emlund, a Kirksville local and voting ballot administrator.

Polling at the SUB is closed, but students can look forward to Missouri election results, which started coming in after 7 p.m.

2016 election, Adair, Kirksville, Polling, SUB, voting