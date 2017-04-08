Related Articles
A sweet season for sports
Every year, people across America celebrate the official first day of spring, March 20. To most of us, the equinox comes with promises of longer days, warmer weather and beautiful flowers sprouting up from the […]
Football gears up during off-season
April 8, 2016 <a href="http://tmn.truman.edu/blog/byline/dan-mika/" rel="tag">Dan Mika</a>, <a href="http://tmn.truman.edu/blog/byline/devin-gillespie/" rel="tag">Devin Gillespie</a>, <a href="http://tmn.truman.edu/blog/byline/nicole-draper/" rel="tag">Nicole Draper</a>
[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]The Truman State football team doesn’t slow down during the off-season. Even in spring, the team is busy preparing for next year, prepping with practices leading up to the spring football game. This year, their […]