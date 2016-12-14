Student-produced news and entertainment

screen-shot-2016-12-05-at-3-17-51-pm

Arts & Entertainment,Entertainment,Lifestyle,Relatables

Top 5 Movies for the Holidays

14 Dec , 2016  

By: ,

Print

 

No holiday season would be complete without “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Viewers can’t help but relate to the issues that result from when family visits for the holidays.

 

 

Print

 

A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a must-see for the holidays. With one of the most iconic Christmas trees, this film demonstrates the true meaning of the holidays — joy and giving.

 

 

Print

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” stole a place on our list because of the Grinch, the most infamous villain of the holiday season. The heart-warming tale of holiday spirit never fails to make viewers smile.

 

 

Print

Though more recent, “Elf” didn’t waste time becoming a holiday classic. Mixing a message of spreading joy with comedic flair, this film is perfect for upbeat family gatherings.

Print

Our list would not be complete without the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” A film that has stood the test of time since its release in 1946, it never fails to bring viewers that warm fuzzy feeling of the most wonderful time of the year.

This appeared in the Dec. 8 issue of the Index. 

, , ,

Related posts

Our View: practice religious inclusion during holiday season
unnamed-5 Top 5 Well-Known Movie Lines
screen-shot-2016-09-13-at-10-29-09-pm Top 5 Best Football Movies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Comments RSS Feed

Now Playing: Request a song: (660)785-KTRM
Ad
Ad
Ad

Current Issue

About | Advertise | Awards | Contact | Staff | Apply
© Copyright 2016    Truman Media Network