Student-produced news and entertainment

No holiday season would be complete without “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Viewers can’t help but relate to the issues that result from when family visits for the holidays.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a must-see for the holidays. With one of the most iconic Christmas trees, this film demonstrates the true meaning of the holidays — joy and giving.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” stole a place on our list because of the Grinch, the most infamous villain of the holiday season. The heart-warming tale of holiday spirit never fails to make viewers smile.

Though more recent, “Elf” didn’t waste time becoming a holiday classic. Mixing a message of spreading joy with comedic flair, this film is perfect for upbeat family gatherings.

Our list would not be complete without the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” A film that has stood the test of time since its release in 1946, it never fails to bring viewers that warm fuzzy feeling of the most wonderful time of the year.

This appeared in the Dec. 8 issue of the Index.

christmas, holidays, movies, winter