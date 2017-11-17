Faculty Senate votes to overhaul LSP

Truman State University’s Faculty Senate passed a change to the liberal studies curriculum, effective in the fall of 2018.

The proposal, which has been in the works since the summer of 2017, would involve a number of perspectives that students would be required to fulfill as part of Truman’s liberal studies education. The Faculty Senate considered a total of eleven amendments at the meeting and passed seven before deciding to pass the bill. One amendment removed the requirement of a 3 credit hour course to fulfill the Missouri statute requirement, instead of allowing students the option to take a 1 credit hour or online course.

Faculty Senate also passed an amendment to eliminate the 63 credit hour requirement because of the large number of students enrolling with pre-existing credit. The rest of the amendments were changes to the wording of the bill that helped garner more support among members. These discussions involved implementing additional seminars at a later date, the high impact experience requirement, striking requirements established by the state as the motivation for the curriculum change and exercise requirements established in the bill.

Some objected to the bill, saying the new curriculum is based off a different interpretation of a law and is inconsistent with other Missouri schools. The faculty senate voted to replace the current LSP curriculum with a fifteen to nine vote with one member abstaining.