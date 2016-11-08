Student-produced news and entertainment

rsz_photo_2

Community,News,Politics

Adair County Election Results Come In

8 Nov , 2016  

By: ,

rsz_photo_2

Adair County election results have just come in for Adair County. The results suggest a majority of the Adair County voters voted for the Republican candidate for every government position on the ballot. The results also suggest a majority of voters said yes to all amendments and propositions except Amendment 3 and Proposition A. Amendments 4 and 6 and Proposition A were very close in percentages.

Ballots have been collected in white bins and brought to the County Clerk’s office to be counted. Adair County Commissioner, Sandy Collop, says members of the Adair County Clerk Office have been updating a spreadsheet with tallies as the vote results for the national presidential election are counteded which is a process Adair County only uses to count votes for the national election. Information is usually revealed around 9 p.m. for Adair County but this election cycle it has come in at 9:50 p.m.

rsz_photo_1-2

, , , , , , , ,

Related posts

b2340240b5c84aff9b2da36044d02c5c Students attend election night watch parties
Adair County voters turn out for controversial election
gradecard2-4-page-001 Third Parties: Another Perspective on the National Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Comments RSS Feed

Now Playing: Request a song: (660)785-KTRM
Ad
Ad
Ad

Current Issue

About | Advertise | Awards | Contact | Staff | Apply
© Copyright 2016    Truman Media Network