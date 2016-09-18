Student-produced news and entertainment

Truman State University’s men’s and women’s cross country teams each took home team titles and a collection of individual titles Sept. 9 at the University of Illinois-Springfield Second Annual 1st Meet Ever Invitational.

Both teams placed first at the meet with seniors Laura Tarantino and Brice Pavey winning the individual titles for the women’s and men’s teams. On the women’s side, Tarantino finished the 4K in 14:49:8, and sophomore Michaela Hylen placed second, finishing 15:36:3. Junior Victoria Soncassie, redshirt freshman Courtney Bakken and Freshman Emily Harl all finished in the top 10 at the meet. On the men’s side, Pavey finished the 6K in 19:47:0, and freshman Will Rumpf was the next Truman runner to cross the line, placing fifth. Senior Andrew Gordon and sophomore Mike Grasing placed in the top 10 as well.

Tarantino and Pavey were the first to cross the finish lines in both meets so far this season. Head coach Tim Schwegler said both have been leaders in their own ways this season.

“They are both leaders for us,” Schwegler said. “Brice [Pavey] is more of a silent leader who definitely leads by his actions, and Laura [Tarantino] is a little more vocal, but she leads by her actions as well.”

The Bulldogs travel to Nashville Sept. 24 to run in the Division II showcase. This course is new to both teams, and the meet will present Truman with the opportunity to compete with schools they do not normally get the chance to race against.

