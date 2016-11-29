Student-produced news and entertainment

The Truman State University women’s volleyball team won the GLVC tournament Nov. 20 against McKendree University in a three-set sweep to continue their year.

At 5 p.m. Thursday in Big Rapids, Michigan, the Volleyball team will compete in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Midwest Region tournament playing against the No.15 team, Ferris State.

Head coach Ben Briney says Ferris has a strong presence at the net and have an adaptive defense. Briney says the ‘Dogs must focus on a few strategies to overcome those strengths..

“The key for us is to put pressure on them from the service line and continue to side out at a high rate,” says Briney. “If we do those two things well, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team. It is going to be a great match to watch.”

Ferris State, glvc tournament, NCAA, Truman, volleyball