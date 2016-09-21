Student-produced news and entertainment

One of the all-time classic films, “Remember the Titans” depicts life in small-town Virginia while also battling racial tensions in the 1970s.

Who doesn’t love a rags to riches story? Though football is the main idea, “The Blind Side” is also a tale of what it means to be a family.

A movie that inspired a TV show, “Friday Night Lights” follows a small-town football team as it comes together after the injury of its star player. Clear eyes. Full Hearts. Can’t lose — and neither can this movie.

Everyone loves an underdog story, and “Invincible” is definitely that. Telling the true story of Vince Papale, you can’t help but get sucked in to the heartfelt story.

“The Waterboy” highlights Bobby Boucher Jr., the lowly waterboy for a football team. One can’t help but fall in love with the hilarious yet sweet Bobby.

This appeared in the Sept. 15 issue of the Index.

