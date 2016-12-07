Student-produced news and entertainment

Students involved in Truman State University Greek Life raised $1,630 for men’s cancer research during November.

To raise this money benefitting men’s mental health and cancer research, the Greek Life staff hosted Greeks Get Fit for Movember. The Movember Foundation aims to raise funds for and educate people about prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Additionally, the Movember Foundation invests its funds in research and health services that will result in new tests and treatments to better diagnose such diseases, and it focuses on community-level prevention programs.

32 Greek students participated in Movember by growing a mustache or committing to exercise daily for the entire month. During the event, students were encouraged to exercise at the Student Recreation Center, and prizes were awarded to participating students. Students moved a 27.5 miles and 785,556 total during November.

