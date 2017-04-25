Vice President for Academic Affairs Candidates Announced

Members of the Search Advisory Committee announced Janet L. Gooch and Amber Johnson as the two remaining candidates for the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Truman State University. The finalists were announced April 18 in an Email sent out to Truman students and staff.

Both candidates will participate in an all-campus open forum held in Violet Hall room 1000. Amber Johnson’s forum takes place on April 25 from 2:30 to 3:20 pm and Janet Gooch’s will be at the same time on April 28.

Students and staff can find details on both forums on the EVPAA and Provost search website.