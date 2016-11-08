Student-produced news and entertainment

A small crowd of students came together to follow the election in Missouri Hall’s Chariton Room Tuesday night.

Red, white, and blue balloons and patriotic cookies set the festive mood for about 15 students who attended the event, hosted by the Hall Council. Freshman Isaac Hampton, Missouri Hall Council chancellor, chose NBC as the coverage for the evening, even though Hampton says he considered showing The Young Turks’ coverage.

Perhaps the most spectacular feature of the gathering was the hand-drawn map of the United States in dry-erase marker on the front window of the room, facing the Missouri Hall lobby. Students stayed busy keeping track of the states won by each candidate and filling those states in with their corresponding colors on the map.

