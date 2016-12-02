Student-produced news and entertainment

2 Dec , 2016   Gallery

Kirksville Arts Center burns
Art
13 Nov , 2016   Gallery

Suessical musical teaches life lessons
Campus
9 Nov , 2016  

LGBTQ student and others speak out at Dump Trump Rally

Campus,News

History department offers extensive internship opportunities

16 Dec , 2016  

Students planning to break into history or museum studies will be able to immerse themselves in history this summer as the Truman State University history department is offering internships once again. What the Program Offers Professor Jason McDonald heads the internship program for the history department. He says students can expect a rewarding experience that […]

Campus,News

Student Government works to place international flag display

15 Dec , 2016  

By May 2017, Student Government hopes to have an international flag display hung on campus in order to give representation to all Truman State University’s students. Two years ago the diversity committee from Student Government considered getting an outdoor international flag display on The Quad where there are already flags, and Student Government President senior […]

Arts & Entertainment,Entertainment,Lifestyle,Relatables

Top 5 Movies for the Holidays

14 Dec , 2016  

  No holiday season would be complete without “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Viewers can’t help but relate to the issues that result from when family visits for the holidays.       “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a must-see for the holidays. With one of the most iconic Christmas trees, this film demonstrates the true […]

Campus,Entertainment,Lifestyle,News,Relatables,Uncategorized

Bold Lifestyles: Meet Andrea Richards

12 Dec , 2016  

Communication disorders instructor Andrea Richards received her Bachelor of Arts in mass communication at Truman State University and her Master’s in education in communication disorders at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. She is the chapter adviser for Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, a member of multiple committees, including the Disabilities Studies Minor Committee, the Child Studies […]

Campus,News

Student Run Business Initiative holds fundraiser

12 Dec , 2016  

A pet-themed, non-profit, student-organized business held its first fundraiser in Violette Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1. The name of the business — Wiggle-Butt. Wiggle-Butt, currently run by junior Anh Bui, is planned to open 2018. The business is being developed by students from a variety of majors and areas of expertise that are involved in […]

Editorial,Our view

Our View: practice religious inclusion during holiday season

11 Dec , 2016  

As Winter Break approaches, the Truman State University community started its holiday season celebrations — or at least as much celebration as finals allow. But because we live in a country where the dominant religion is Christianity, our cultural practices risk alienating those who celebrate holidays other than Christmas. We, the Truman Media Network Editorial […]

Columns,Editorial

Personalities can change and adjust over time

10 Dec , 2016  

Have you ever considered the most convenient murder methods? Hopefully your answer is “no,” but my friends and I talk about it a lot. Partly because we are all fans of murder mysteries and partly because I have a morbid sense of humor. And while my personality has a lot to do with these conversations, […]

Campus,News

Campus responds to election results

9 Dec , 2016  

Though the election concluded a month ago, the shock waves from the results are still resounding across the nation and on Truman State University’s campus. The 2016 national election results left many feeling unsettled because of the controversy surrounding the candidates and policies which prompted Truman to respond to students differently than how previous election […]

Campus,Lifestyle,News,Relatables

Slam poet performance spotlights mental health

8 Dec , 2016  

Mental health continued as a topic of discussion last week when slam poet Neil Hilborn and student poets performed during the Student Activities Board’s TruSlam event. Neil Hilborn is a College National Poetry Slam champion and was a member of the 2011 Macalester Poetry Slam team, which ranked first in the nation at the 2011 […]

Columns,Editorial

Test banks encourage academic success

8 Dec , 2016  

The fear of the unknown — it surrounds us, grasps us and chokes the light out of us. It is simply human nature to fear what we do not understand, and when it comes to some of our upper-level courses, fear can get worse. I’ve gone into many a class not knowing what to expect […]

Index Print,Uncategorized

Index December 8, 2016

8 Dec , 2016  

Greek Life

Greek students raise money for cancer research

7 Dec , 2016  

Students involved in Truman State University Greek Life raised $1,630 for men’s cancer research during November. To raise this money benefitting men’s mental health and cancer research, the Greek Life staff hosted Greeks Get Fit for Movember. The Movember Foundation aims to raise funds for and educate people about prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, […]

